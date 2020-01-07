Medicine shortage in private hospitals and pharmacies

Several pharmacies associated with private hospitals and stand-alone pharmacies are reporting a shortage of certain analgesics or pain-relievers and medicines for combating fever in children.

No reason has been attributed to the current shortage, but it is a temporary situation say pharmacists while adding that some pharmacies and those under the cooperative society still continue to have these drugs in stock.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has made it clear that public hospitals do not face any such shortage and that it stood ready to support private pharmacies to overcome the shortage by supplying the required drugs from its strategic stocks.