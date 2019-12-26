Men’s Voice and Choral Society—Kuwait gives stellar performances

Men’s Voice and Choral Society staged their 19 Annual Christmas Carols at the Indian Central School, Jleeb al Shuyoukh on 6 December, to mark the beginning of the Christmas season.

The charismatic chorale performed a variety of carols including beautiful strains of music from Kerala.

The evening event opened with prayer by Rev. Thomas K Prasad, Vicar of the St. Peter’s CSI Congregation, Kuwait . Abraham Thomas, the Joint Secretary of the group, welcomed the guests and the audience to the concert. Adding to the sparkle of the evening were the special performances by the Junior Choir with a few of their special songs conducted by Sandhya Ann John and Mithun Oommen.

Rev. Amanuel B. Ghareeb, Pastor of the Arabic Congregation in Kuwait and President of the Common Council, felicitated the choir for their music and service during these past 19 years. Pastor Gerald Golbeck, Senior Pastor of The Lighthouse Church (TLC) in Kuwait also offered a felicitation to the group. A thought-provoking and inspiring Christmas message was delivered by Rev. Fr. Liju K. Ponnachen, Asst Vicar of the St. Gregorious Indian Orthodox Maha Edavaka.

Ninan Joseph Thomas, the President of the Men’s Voice and Choral Society rendered the Vote of Thanks. Mr. Bobby Kurien, Evan Sunil Abraham and Miss Caren Ann Suresh added essence to the evening by their dynamic compeering for the event.

The Group took the opportunity to kick start their celebration for their 20th Anniversary Music Concert to be held on 4 December, 2020. The inauguration was conducted by a lighting of four candles with each candle marking 5 years on their musical journey. The candles were lit by Rev. Amanuel B. Ghareeb, Mr. Thomas John, Senior Members of the group and Office Bearers.

One of the highlights of the evening was the rendition of the program theme song: ‘Gloria in Excelsis Deo’ followed by ‘The Journey Begins’ marking the start of their 20th Year Celebrations. The evening culminated with the Choir singing ‘Silent Night’ followed by the closing prayer by Amanuel B. Ghareeb and benediction by Pastor Gerald Golbeck. The organizers of this concert ensured a memorable day for everyone, Akash John Thomas and Mathew M. Varghese, Thomas Thomas along with the office bearers President- Ninan Joseph, Vice President – Kurien George , Secretary – Mathew Varghese and Joint Secretary – Abraham Thomas.