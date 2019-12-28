MESPAAK organizes family picnic

MES College Ponnani Alumni Association Kuwait Chapter (MESPAAK) organized a family picnic at Riggie Garden on 20 December. The Association’s Senior Member K. Hamza inaugurated the function. Association President Lukman K.K, Vice President Aseena Yousuf, General Secretary Anas Mohammed, Treasurer Mukesh V.P, and Jaseena Lukman coordinated the picnic.

MES Ponnani College students, who had been studying for different years, got together with their families. A variety of activities were organized for the picnic. Ashraf U, Sathar, Usman Madthil, Nandan Vengalil, Abubakar Siddique, Yousuf, Shibil Ali, Abdul Nasser, Basheer, Shamsu, Swarga Sunil, Femina, Jamsheera, Shameer, Thasneem, Faiz Raghu, Altaf Usman and Lateef were led the programs.