MEW to revamp water production

With the aim of conserving water and improving the strategic reserves, the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) is to modify the current system of water production.

A recent meeting of the ministry’s top management discussed means to reduce the cost of water production and to develop installations to ensure the quality of production using the latest technology.

The ministry warned that groundwater reserves in the region have been heavily depleted, and that Kuwait’s groundwater reserves were only sufficient to last less than eight days, so the ministry was working hard to maintain its groundwater reserves.

A source at the ministry pointed out that if groundwater was made the sole source of water, it would hardly be sufficient to last for more than eight days. This, the source said, reiterated the need to improve water production and ensure sufficiency using the latest technology.