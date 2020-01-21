Microsoft ends support for Windows 7

Windows 7, one of the company’s most successful products, will no longer receive technical assistance or new patches to fix bugs that might arise, as Microsoft has decided to stop providing support for this once very popular operating system.

If you continue to use Windows 7 after support has ended, your PC will still work, but it will become more vulnerable to security risks and viruses, said Microsoft in a note to users. The company said it “strongly recommends that you move to Windows 10 sometime before January 2020 to avoid a situation where you need service or support that is no longer available.”

Windows 7 was released in October 2009, providing a far superior and more stable experience than its predecessor, Vista. By now, however, it has become very obsolete (especially since Microsoft offered a free upgrade to Windows 10 back in 2015 and 2016). If you were running Windows 7 at the end of 2019, you have probably seen notifications about the end of support. And now, it is really time to move on and switch to Windows 10.