Mild weather during the day and cold at night

The expected weather on Friday will be moderate with southeast light to moderate winds reaching speeds between 8 to 26 km per hour, and expected maximum temperatures between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

The weather on Friday evening will be cold, with southeasterly to northwesterly winds, and the expected minimum temperatures will fall between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius.

The weather on Saturday is expected to be moderate with northwesterly winds fluctuating from light to moderate speeds ranging from 06 to 28 kilometers per hour and the expected maximum temperatures will reach between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.

The weather will be cold on Saturday evening, light to moderate northwesterly winds will fluctuate between 6 to 26 km per hour, the expected minimum temperatures will fall between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius.