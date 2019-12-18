Minister criticized for tweet made 8 years ago

Even before new members of cabinet find their bearing in the revered Abdullah Al-Salem Hall of the National Assembly, opposition lawmakers have called for the removal of newly appointed minister, on the basis of an old tweet she made in 2011.

Ghadeer Mohammad Mahmoud, the new Minister of Social Affairs, was criticised for posting a tweet several years ago against the dispatch of Gulf security forces, the Peninsula Shield, to quell the unrest that broke out in Bahrain.

MP Adel Al Damkhi said that the minister’s tweet would send a wrong message from the new government to Gulf countries and neighboring states.

MP Mohammad Haif criticised the appointment of Ghadeer and called on the prime minister to replace her. If the head of the government was not willing to terminate her appointment then the prime minister should forthwith tender his resignation and that of the cabinet said the outspoken parliamentarian.

For his part, MP Osama Al Chahin, called Ghadeer’s appointment a “provocation” and a “cause of collision rather than cooperation” between the parliament and the government.

One wonders what happened to the lofty ‘freedom of expression’ that the opposition never ceases to clamor for; or is that freedom applicable only to activists on the opposition’s side of the political divide.