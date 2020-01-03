Minister reiterates commitment to protect rights of workers

In the face of accusations that Kuwait is not doing enough to provide protection to Filipino workers in the country, following the latest murder of a Filipino maid by her Kuwaiti sponsor, Kuwait has responded that it is utterly committed to the protection of expatriate labor rights, particularly domestic workers.

While expressing her sorrow over the death of a Filipino national, employed as a domestic worker, after an alleged attack by a citizen, Kuwait’s Finance Minister and Acting State Minister for Economic Affairs Maryam Al-Aqeel reiterated, “Kuwait is a nation of institutions, where the law is applicable to all — nationals and expatriates alike.” She added that the justice system in Kuwait is an “impartial safe haven for nationals and expatriates.”

The minister pointed out that Kuwait hosts hundreds of thousands of migrant workers and that, “incidents may occur from time to time,” but she added, “these are few in comparison to the size of the migrant labour employed in the country.”

“Some might use these incidents to exacerbate the situation or attempt to drive a wedge between Kuwait and any labor-exporting nation,” she said.