Minister rejects municipal council decision on shisha in cafes

The recent decision by the Municipal Council to separate the licenses of restaurants and cafes, and to ban the smoking of shishas in cafes, has been rejected by the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Engineer Waleed Al-Jassem. In his rejection note, Al-Jassem said the decision taken by the council in December 2019 violated bylaws governing smoking in closed and semi-closed public places.

Meanwhile, the minister affirmed during the second meeting of the Supreme Planning Committee, held in the presence of Municipality Director-General Engineer Ahmad Al-Manfouhi and senior officials of Kuwait Municipality that the municipality attaches all necessary signifi- cance to accomplishing government’s program in the best and fastest possible means. He urged the executive authority to put down a plan to convert all services of the municipality to online. He emphasized the three-dimensional government work program to consolidate integrity, anti corruption and improve government performance with digital transformation of its services.

He stressed that the online solution is an ideal way to improve the work environment, improve activities and reduce bureaucracy to the barest minimum level. He explained that such a solution reduces the rate of errors, and reiterated his trust in the executive authority to overcome all challenges in implementing the online system.