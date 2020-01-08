Ministries filled with expatriate consultants

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has been called upon to conduct a restructuring of the ministries because “they are infiltrated by a number of expatriate consultants”.

Making the allegation against expatriate consultants, MP Safa Al-Hashem revealed that an expatriate consultant in the Ministry of Finance is 78 years old, and his service in the ministry has cost the state KD99,000.

Responding to the remarks, Minister of Finance and State Minister of Economic Affairs Dr. Mariam Al-Aqeel said she will look into the consultants’ contracts.