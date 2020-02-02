Ministry of Finance launches e-stamps, e-payments

Ministry of Finance (MoF), in cooperation with KNET, the joint automated banking service company, announced on Sunday the launch of a new e-service to purchase and issue electronic stamps, in lieu of the paper stamps used previously.

The service, which can be availed directly through ‘KNET devices’ made available to various ministries and other government entities will in effect replace the paper stamp issuance devices that were employed before.

In addition to the e-stamp service that generates an electronic stamp when payments have been made, the MoF has also launched services to facilitate the payment of all transaction fees with various ministries through e-payments instead of cash payments.

These services are expected to enhance the quality of services provided to citizens and residents in the country, as it will reduce the steps for completing transactions that require payment of cash fees or the affixing of stamps.

The payment and issuance of stamps will now be through the ‘KNET device’ provided to the ministry ‘cashier’, which will expedite the transaction process at various ministry counters, said the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Accounting Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, Ibrahim Assaf Al-Enazi.

He added that since last September, the ministry has been gradually implementing the e-stamp dispensing plan by replacing all old stamp vending machines with the new electronic process. The e-stamp service also allows the ministry to receive the stamp fees and other transaction fees immediately into its account through KNET and the customer’s local bank card.

Al-Enazi noted that the electronic stamp vending process and e-payments for transactions came through close cooperation and coordination between MoF, the Central Agency for Information Technology, and the joint automated banking services company (KNET).