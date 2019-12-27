Misuse of ‘sick leave’ to be stopped

People who leave the country while on sick leave, or who obtain their sick leave while outside the country will face prosecution on returning to the country, said a source at the Ministry of Interior.

A new electronic system put in place jointly by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Interior will make it difficult for public sector employees to feign illness and then travel abroad, or to obtain sick leave while they are outside the country.

Earlier, several employees, especially those who had a good ‘wasta’ with doctors made use of this relationship to obtain sick leaves while they were abroad. Government-sector employees will from now on have to fill out ‘approved unified medical forms’ in order to request for a sick leave.

In the event that the authorities find any manipulation in the records, the employee, as well as the doctor who approved the sick leave, will be referred to the Public Prosecution and charged with squandering public funds.

The new system will also prevent the issuance of back-dated sick leaves, and prohibit doctors from issuing sick leaves when they are not on duty in the hospital or medical centers.

Government agencies have warned their employees against traveling when they are on sick leave, or they could be subjected to legal accountability.