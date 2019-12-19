MoE begins evaluating staff for upgrade

Ministry of Education (MoE) has formed 14 teams of 140 male and female employees to follow up on the evaluation and potential upgrade of 123,000 employees of all grades working at the ministry headquarters and in educational zones.

The process of evaluating the employee records, which is slated to begin in January 2020, will see the designated team readying the provisional list and submitting it to the technical committee headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Saoud Al-Harbi for final approval.