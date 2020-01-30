MoH announces increments for nursing staff

Ministry of Health (MoH) plans to approve increments of up to KD500 as increments for nursing staff based on their job titles. Announcing this, the Undersecretary for Medical Services, Dr. Fawwaz Al-Refae said that the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah had personally taken up this matter with the Ministry of Finance before referring it to the Civil Service Commission.

Speaking on behalf of the minister at the International Nursing Conference 2020, Al-Refae hailed the role of nurses in the health service and praised their high level of skills and abilities, while stressing the need to develop and maintain them to international standards.

The conference, which was attended by thousands of nurses from the region and beyond, coincides with the launch throughout 2020 of the celebration of World Nursing Day declared by WHO in May 2019, in appreciation of the efforts of pioneering nurses, as well as the role played by nurses in saving millions of lives worldwide.

“Choosing creativity and innovation as a motto for the International Nursing Conference 2020 reflects the organizing committee’s awareness and realization of the significance of shedding more light on the latest international developments in this field, the role of nurses in scientific planning as well probing the future to utilize potential innovation and health development opportunities,” Al-Refae said, noting that MoH is keen on developing the skills of Kuwaiti nurses.

MoH nursing services manager Sana Taqaddum stressed the significance of the conference in developing nursing services and performance through discussing several scientific visions, papers and research.

Chairman of Kuwait Nursing Society Bandar Al-Enezi said nursing is constantly developing as a major sector related to health, adding that Kuwait had and would always be supportive to all forms of development, thanks to its faithful people who always work on developing nursing. Al-Enezi added that Kuwait Nursing Society constantly cooperates with MoH and the nursing department to develop nursing staff skills through training courses, postgraduate studies and other studies needed.