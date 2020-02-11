Mohamed Naser Al Sayer organizes Toyota Gazoo racing weekend at Kuwait motor town

Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons, a subsidiary of ALSAYER Holding successfully concluded the exciting Toyota track and family day at Kuwait Motor Town. The official opening ceremony of the event was attended by Mubarak Naser Al Sayer CEO, Bengt Schultz COO, Martin James Toyota Sales Business Director, Ibrahim Al Fouzan Business Director Toyota Group Service, Desmond Lew Business Director Group Parts Accessories and Logistics, Krishna Kumar General Manager Tires, Oil, Paint Division, Stephen Cleary Chief Marketing Officer, Takeshi Harada General Manager Yokohama, Middle East & Africa Representative Office along with distinguished members of the press and media.

Speaking during the occasion Mubarak Naser Al Sayer said “We dedicate this event to our valued clients our loyal customers of Toyota. We are confident this is a unique entertaining experience for them. The spirit of this mega event is Toyota Gazoo Racing. It represents Toyota’s commitment to overcoming every limit in the pursuit of creating ‘ever-better’ cars through motorsports.”

Highlight of the event included Toyota Supra track experience, drifting sessions with Champion Mohamed Abdulrazzaq, 4×4 obstacle course, petrol versus hybrid electric test drive. The venue also featured display of full range of Toyota sedans, 4×4, hybrid electric cars for visitors to explore assisted by dedicated sales team.

Guests benefitted from the exclusive special deals from special banks such as KFH, NBK, Boubyan and Warba to facilitate suitable financing options. This fun-filled event also featured family entertainment such as Go Kart, DJ and music, food trucks, spot raffle for attractive prizes, as well as games for kids and adults including the presence of Osama Fouda as MC to cover the big event.

“The teamwork towards this mega event has been extraordinary whether it is from new car sales team, AlSayer accessories, ARB, spare parts, tires and our partners who are associated through Hayyak Loyalty Program. I extend my sincere gratitude to all our partners of this event who stepped forward with enthusiasm to be part of this important occasion. I also thank Kuwait Motor Town Management, the event Organizers and ALSAYER team members for their support and efforts towards setting up this event,” added Mubarak Sayer.