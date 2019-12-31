MOI puts security plan in place for New Year celebrations

A security source has revealed that a security plan has been enacted by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) in preparation for the New Year celebrations in collaboration with most sectors of MoI, including rescue, traffic, and public security alongside the Criminal Investigation and State Security departments.

According to the source, MoI has drawn up a plan to provide security and outlined safety measures including the deployment of security men to offer protection to places at the focus of celebrations such as commercial complexes and churches.

The source also noted that areas around some facilities will be cordoned off for security reasons, and instructions have been issued to handle those who violate the law. MoI has called on all citizens and residents to follow the laws and cooperate with patrolling security men who are tasked with looking out for the safety and security of Kuwait residents.