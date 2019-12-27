MoI to take preventive security measures

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) is reportedly putting in place a project to deter the use of unmanned aircraft or drones over Kuwait skies. The project, which is estimated to cost over KD10 million, is part of the concrete steps the government is taking to strengthen preventive security in the country in view of regional developments

The drone detection and disarming system will have the ability to deter and disrupt unmanned aircraft over Kuwait skies. The preventive precautions being taken are intended to thwart incidents similar to what occurred recently in the region.

In September, refineries in Saudi Arabia where targeted by unmanned drones that apparently flew over Kuwait skies, and there were also reports of unmanned drones flying in the vicinity of high-security premises in Kuwait, including the palace of His Highness the Amir. The preventive measures are also intended to stop the smuggling of drugs into and from correctional institutions and at the Kuwait International Airport.

Specialists at MoI are said to have evaluated various deterrence devices and looked at multiple offers in order to choose the one that best suits the security needs of the country. Contract procedures, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, are underway with around KD7 million to be spent on protecting Kuwait International Airport and KD3 million to cover the Amiri palaces and correctional institutions and other vital installations.