MoJ to terminate services of experts

Following a final verdict from the Court of Cassation, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is said to be proceeding with the termination of services of 560 experts from the ministry.

Moreover, the terminated employees will also not be eligible to receive their end-of-service indemnity as per the verdict. For his part, the Director of Experts Department in the Ministry of Justice Khalid Al-Dakhil explained that the department respects the court verdict but is also keen to preserve the rights of the affected experts.

Accordingly, the ministry is taking necessary procedures with the concerned government bodies to execute the court verdict while also protecting the rights of workers. Meanwhile, sources indicated that the government is searching for a way to solve the problem, which might lead to the referral of two former Ministers of Justice to the Ministerial Court.

They said the government had submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for an explanation of the aforementioned verdict but it later withdrew the request after being advised that such a request will put the government in an even more embarrassing situation.

In addition, a number of the affected experts urged the Court of Cassation and the National Assembly to find a way to solve their problem in consideration of their social and financial situation, stressing that it is not fair that they have to bear responsibility for errors that they did not commit.