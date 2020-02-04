More law violators unearthed in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh cleanup

A joint committee from various government agencies, led by Public Authority for Manpower and the General Department for Residency Investigation Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, have been apprehending and taking legal action against residency and labor law violators in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh for what seems like ages, yet every other day more people are being arrested for infringing these laws.

Some of the labor law violations recorded include operating shops without proper license, employing workers without valid residency permits,converting residential building basements into makeshift workshops, as well as working at various odd jobs while holding domestic worker visas.

Last week, the joint committee team conducted yet another raid that netted dozens of illegal workers. In one case, the officials raided a carpentry workshop located in the basement of a residential building and arrested nine workers who were illegally employed there. In another incident, a shop that appeared closed from the front was carrying on activities by opening the door for customers and then quickly shutting it after the customers departed. Pretending to be customers, the team nabbed several illegal shop employees

Other types of violators arrested included street hawkers, car washers, workers providing restaurant and food delivery services, those working in unlicensed shops. Most of those arrested were not working under the sponsors whose visa they had come on.

Following the latest campaign, those arrested were referred to the Residency Investigation Affairs Department in Dajeej to complete procedures for legal actions against them, starting with the collection of their fingerprints and registration of violations against them.

According to the Deputy Director of the Public Authority for Manpower Protection Dr. Mubarak Al-Ja’afour among those arrested in the latest raid were 38 labor law violators; 10 of them were holding Article 18 residency, while 26 were on Article 20, and two were shepherds. He explained that most of the workers were arrested for working in violation of their residency permits, while some did not even have residency permits and others were caught working for employers other than their own sponsors. He added that those arrested will be deported and their sponsors will be blacklisted to ensure they do not sponsor other workers. He also said the committee would not stop its activities until all residency and labor law violators are deported.