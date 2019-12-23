More than 10K traffic citations so far this year

Distracted driving earned drivers a total of 10,000 citations from the start of the year to end November, according to statistics provided by the General Traffic Department (GTD) of the Ministry of Interior.

According to the GTD, most traffic accidents occur due to a lack of attention, or preoccupation with other issues while driving. It takes only two seconds for an accident to occur, when the driver is paying attention to other matters, such as speaking on the mobile phone or is engaged in other activities while driving, said the GTD.

The statistics show that nearly 30 citations were issued each day during the January to November period. “Everyone who does not respect the traffic law is considered reckless, and driving is a deadly weapon for anyone who misuses it,” warned the GTD.