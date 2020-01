Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Ghadeer Aseeri affirmed that the grilling presented to her by MP Adel Al-Damkhi contained unconstitutional aspects, according to the Constitutional Court and experts. Aseeri made the remarks in her speech at the National Assembly’s ordinary session on Tuesday, while discussing the interpellation presented by Al-Damkhi. She noted the Constitutional Court’s rulings that grilling ministers on actions they made before they occupy their position is unconstitutional.