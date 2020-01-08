MP calls for amending laws on freedom of expression

Lamenting that the current laws on freedom of expression in Kuwait negatively affect the reputation of the country, MP Khalid Al-Otaibi stressed on the need to amend these laws.

He pointed out that many citizens were sent to court and then to prison, or had escaped overseas because of a ‘tweet’ which was nothing more than just their opinion. For instance, he said that recently, Dr. Abdullah Al-Nafees was taken to court and banned from traveling only because he expressed his opinion. “A citizen is free to criticize any government as long as he is committed to the rules,” added the MP.

Al-Otaibi said he wondered why the embassies of Kuwait in various countries do not file any lawsuits against those who offend Kuwait and its leadership from abroad, but citizens are being subjected to such strict punishments.