MPs to discuss no-confidence motion against Minister Aseeri on February 2nd

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim on Tuesday said that the no-confidence motion against Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Ghadeer Aseeri will be discussed at an ordinary session on February 4.

Issues such as the Amiri address are to be discussed at the opening of the fourth ordinary session of the assembly, Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee report on the Neutral Zone agreement upon a request by the Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. Earlier today, the National Assembly debated the motion of interpellation addressed to Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Ghadeer Aseeri presented by MP Adel Al-Damkhi.