Municipality cleanup campaign extends to Jahra

As part of the cleanup campaign launched by Kuwait Municipality, inspection teams from the Jahra Municipality have launched a large campaign in Kabd, Sulaibiya, Saad Al-Abdullah, Taima and Salmi areas in the governorate.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahra cleaning department manager Fahd Al-Quraifah said the campaign resulted in removing 29 abandoned vehicles, pasting 25 warning notice stickers on others, removing 3,586 cubic meters of debris, filing 16 warning notices against property owners, confiscating three tons of inedible food-stuff, and filing 21 citations for various violations including peddling.