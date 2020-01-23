Municipality continues cleaning drive in Mubarak Al-Kabeer area

Emergency teams affiliated to the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Municipality conducted a series of inspection tours of some areas in the governorate to apprehend violators of municipality rules and regulations.

Head of the emergency team Nasser Al-Hadi explained that the inspectors issued five citations after inspecting 30 shops, and two warnings against the violation of encroaching on state properties. The team urged the public to contact Kuwait Municipality via the Hotline No. 149 or its social media account ‘kuwmun’ to present any enquiries or complaints they may have.