Municipality employee accused of manipulating attendance system

Public Prosecution has reportedly summoned a number of senior officials of the Kuwait Municipality and the Municipal Council, following the discovery of an employee who manipulated the fingerprint attendance system in order to benefit an official who holds a supervisory position in the municipal council.

The expatriate who allegedly manipulated the attendance records is said to have left the country and as such any questions with regard to this fraud will remain unanswered, such as who else colluded with him and who facilitated his escape from the country.