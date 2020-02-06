Municipality opens WhatsApp account to receive complaints

Acting Director of Public Relations at Kuwait Municipality Mohammed Al-Mutairi disclosed that Kuwait Municipality recently opened a WhatsApp account to interact with the public and to receive their complaints and suggestions related to actions taken, or not taken, by the municipality.

The WhatsApp account is in addition to the hotline and other social networking platforms and website that the Municipality maintains to further its communication with the public.

On an unrelated note, Al-Mutairi also announced that the Municipality is preparing to decorate the country’s main roads and sidewalks in all six governorates with the national flag and other decorations in celebration of the upcoming National and Liberation Days. He said that “the municipality will begin its decoration after His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah raises the national flag to mark the start of celebrations this month.