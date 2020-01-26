Municipality to target new premises in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh

As part of its ongoing cleanup operations of Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area, municipality officials working in coordination with the ministry of interior and other relevant state entities, are to target new premises in the locality, including warehouses, collecting and sorting centers that operate under the cover of residential buildings in the area.

Director of the Municipality branch in Farwaniya Eng Muhammad Sarkhouh revealed that official teams from the Farwaniya branch of the Municipality working under instructions of Director General of the Municipality Eng. Ahmad Al-Manfouhi, have prepared a list of more than 30 properties that will have electricity disconnected due to violations.

He added that new plans include eliminating stores where violations were uncovered, along with charging those who supply hawkers with goods and foodstuffs; indicating electricity has been cut off from most of these stores. He added the concerned municipal teams are closely monitoring the collection, sorting and storage centers, and that “the goal is to raid these properties swiftly and the campaign will intensify in the next few days.”

On the other hand, Director of Public Sanitation and Road Usage Department in the Farwaniya branch of the Municipality Sa’ad Al-Khurainj announced that the campaign resulted in the arrest and issuance of citations to 18 street vendors who were referred to the relevant authorities. He revealed that six trucks of vegetables, fruits, clothes and used furniture were confiscated, while 20 neglected cars were taken to the impounded vehicles garage. He added 163 stickers were placed on neglected cars, in preparation for impounding them once the grace period specified in the stickers end.