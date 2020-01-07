Municipality working on a comprehensive plan for Jleeb AlShuyoukh

Kuwait Municipality, in coordination with the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) and Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) and other related government entities, is working on a structural and management plan aimed at finding lasting solutions to problems observed in Jleeb AlShuyoukh area.

The Joint MInisterial Committee set up to look into Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area and headed by the Director- General of Kuwait Municipality, Eng. Ahmad Al-Manfouhi, is closely following all the developments taking place in the area. In this regard, Al-Manfouhi is reported to have urged the sponsors of domestic helpers, found to be residing in Jleeb AlShuyoukh, to immediately transfer their residence address to that of the sponsor’s residence.

Speaking to the media, Al-Manfouhi said that the initial reports received from government agencies confirm that the work mechanism in the region is proceeding as per the plan and the various entities are continuing to close down illegal stores, in addition to cancelling more than 12 government contracts for employees housing in the area.