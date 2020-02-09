NatGeo Encounter to bring Ocean Odyssey to Saudi Arabia

National Geographic Encounter has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia in partnership with Saudi-based global asset management company KBW Ventures, and its partner, the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia. The partnership will develop and launch up to 10 new locations throughout the region to feature Ocean Odyssey — an entertaining and immersive walk-through adventure across the ocean from the South Pacific to the coast of California. The first of several locations in Saudi is to be located in the city of Riyadh.

A world-class team of professionals are currently reported to be working on the project. When launched, the Saudi Ocean Odyssey will become the second such venue outside the United States. The National Geographic Encounter’s first and flagship location is located in New York City’s Times Square. The creators and developers of Encounter in New York, SPE Partners, and its partner the Peterson Companies will once again engage a world-class global team of Academy, GRAMMY, and Emmy Award-winning artists, including the design firm Falcon’s Creative Group, Pixomondo which is the visual effects team behind ‘Game of Thrones’, and GRAMMY Award-winning composer David Kahne, to reproduce the experience in Saudi Arabia.

The venture is expected to change the landscape of entertainment and cinema in the region with its groundbreaking technology and stunning photo-realistic animation. Visitors to Ocean Odyssey are transported to extraordinary underwater destinations and gain access to rarely witnessed moments in nature. “We are excited to bring this iconic brand and immersive experience into Saudi Arabia and provide premium entertainment in our country,” said Faisal Baraft, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia.

“Our goal at SPE and Peterson is to expand and revolutionize entertainment and storytelling, while delivering world-class guest experiences,” added Alexander Svezia, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SPE Partners.

“We aim to combine the power of technology with the awe of entertainment to advance science and conservation, and KBW shares that vision. The General Entertainment Authority’s mission, to create a vibrant society and provide exciting entertainment and tailored experiences in Saudi Arabia, aligns perfectly with our vision. We are excited to bring ‘entertainment with purpose’ to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Mr. Svezia.

The brain behind bringing Ocean Odyssey to Saudi Arabia is young Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, Founder and CEO of KBW Ventures. “When I first visited National Geographic Encounter and saw that the experience brings people around the globe into the natural world of wildlife, I knew that this was the future. We also believe in Encounter’s ‘entertainment with purpose’ ethos, especially with our current work with Future Oceans, an organization whose mission is to protect all marine wildlife,” he said.

“National Geographic has been igniting the explorer in all of us for 130 years through ground-breaking storytelling from the best scientists, explorers, photographers, and filmmakers in the world,” said Rosa Zeegers, Executive Vice President, Consumer Products and Experiences at National Geographic Partners. “Because of our partnership with SPE Partners, audiences have gotten to experience this in a completely new way as part of the enriching, immersive experience that National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odysseynow offers.”