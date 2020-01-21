National Assembly approves FM’s request to discuss Neutral zone agreement

National Assembly agreed on Tuesday to discuss the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee report on the Neutral Zone agreement, during its complementary session on Wednesday upon a request by the Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser AlMohammad Al-Sabah. “According to Article (76) of the internal regulations of the National Assembly, I ask for the approval to urgently discuss the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee’s report on the Neutral Zone (divided) agreement on Wednesday”, Sheikh Dr. Nasser Al-Sabah said during the regular session of the parliament Tuesday.

On his part, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim suggested to discuss the report after the parliament ends its discussions on the Amiri Speech. He clarified that the request submitted by Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nasser comes in accordance with Article (76) of National Assembly’s bylaws which stipulate: It is not permissible to discuss any topic that is not mentioned in the agenda except for urgent matters and under the provision of new issues, upon a request from the government, the Speaker, or a written request submitted by at least five members.