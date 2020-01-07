National assembly postpones Minister Aseeri’s grilling until Jan 21

The National Assembly agreed, in its regular session Tuesday, to postpone grilling of Social Affairs Minister Dr. Ghadeer Aseeri pursuant to Article 135 of the Assembly’s Statute, setting January 21st for discussion. National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim said the Minister; who asked for the postponment, was informed of the grilling as soon as it was submitted and was included in today’s session agenda, adding that Minister Aseeri made a request on Monday for some clarifications.

MP Adel Al-Damkhi, who presented the single-topic motion on December 29, 2019, accuses Dr. Aseeri with disrupting cooperation between authorities and dishonoring her oath. As per Article 135 of the National Assembly’s Statute, a query request against the prime minister or cabinet ministers shall be debated only eight days after filing it.