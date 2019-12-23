National Assembly to discuss Amiri speech on Tuesday and Wednesday

The National Assembly will hold its ordinary sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the formation of temporary parliamentary committees. The sessions will also discuss forming investigation committees and the speech of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the opening of the fourth ordinary session of the assembly’s 15th legislative term.

Moreover, the Assembly will see the ministers swear in, electing committee members and discussing incoming letters. It will also look into the report of the parliamentary legislative and legal affairs committee on lifting the immunity of MP Ahmad Al-Fadhel. The agenda also includes counterfeit certificates, illegal residents, the agreement on military cooperation with Ukraine and the agreement on trade navigation cooperation with Morocco among other issues.

The Assembly’s last session was held on November 12, where they discussed grilling of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Jinan Ramadhan. On November 14, former Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al Sabah rendered resignation of the government to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah AlAhmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. On November 19, an Amiri decree was issued on appointing His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister.