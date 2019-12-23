NCCAL opens 1st sports caricature gallery

The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) opened on Sunday the first sports caricature gallery in collaboration with the Al-Arabi SC and Kuwait Cartoon Society. Among the other speakers at the ceremony were Al-Arabi SC Board Chairman Abdulaziz Ashour and the Qatar cartoonist Abdulaziz Sadeq – the guest of honor at the event.

The event aims to enrich the caricature movement in the country and raise awarness for talented artists, NCCAL’s President Kamel Alabdel-Jalil said in a speech during the opening ceremony. He praised the eminence of Kuwait cartoonists, saying this gallery, which gathered 26 cartoonists and displays 70 sports caricatures, will catalyze the artistic movement and portray sports as a sort of art.