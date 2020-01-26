New app for motor insurance launched

Insure & Secure launches a mobile app “Saiyarti” which is available on both IOS and Andriod devices for purchasing Motor Third Party Insurance policies which is mandatory for the registration of vehicles in the traffic department.

Saiyarti is part of the ‘Insure & Secure’ group, which has been involved in the field of Insurance for over 40 years. Saiyarti’s fully automated mobile app helps car owners to obtain and renew the mandatory Motor Third-Party Liability (TPL) policies for their automobiles in Kuwait easiliy and conveniently online.

Vehicle owners can download the Saiyarti app, upload the vehicle information and proceed to purchase the policy. Once the policy is verified by the Saiyarti team, the policy will be delivered to the owner as soon as possible.

The Saiyati app also offers a unique referral and rewards program that enables a user to refer a friend or relative and win reward credits that can be redeemed against their next TPL purchase or for hard cash. All credits are captured on the smartly designed Saiyarti dashboard for easy tracking. The referral program also allows people who do not own cars to use the app for referring the app to their friends and earn money as part of the program. Sharing with friends is made easy with the referral link and the QR code placed within the app.

In addition to individual car owners, Saiyarti will extend its service to corporate clients, which would allow them to buy or renew their motor policies online. The web portal also provides instant access to service quotes, account statements, invoices and policy copies, as well as provides renewal alerts.