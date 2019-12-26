New leaders that assumed power in 2019

New leaders came to power while others left office in 2019, a year where people in some countries revolted against the ruling regimes seeking better living conditions, equality and justice. The following are major events related to world leaders.

Jan. 20: The constitutional court of the Democratic Republic of the Congo announced Felix

Tshisekedi’s presidential election winner.

Jan. 23: US President Donald Trump officially recognizing the President of the President of

the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as Venezuela’s Interim President.

Jan. 31: Sultan Abdullah bin Ahmad Shah sworn as the new Malaysian king after the

resignation of Malaysian King, Sultan Muhammad V, with no reasons given.

Feb. 26: Nigerian Independent National Electoral Commission announces the winning of

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari a second term at the presidential elections.

March 4: Leader of Estonia’s opposition center-right Reform party Kaja Kallas wins

parliamentary elections and became the country’s first female prime minister.

March 5: Senegal’s Macky Sall claims victory on presidential elections with 58 percent of

votes.

March 8: Finland’s government resigns after failing in plans to reform the healthcare throwing the country into political limbo.

March 19: Kazakhstan’s president announces his retirement after nearly 30 years as leader

of the central Asian nation.

March 31: Liberal lawyer Susanna Caputova won the presidential election in Slovakia with 58 percent of votes.

April 4: Former Maltese Minister of Foreign Affairs George Vella was sworn in as president of the island of Malta.

April 12: North Korea underwent major changes in state leadership, including the

appointment of Choe Ryong-hae as the country’s new honorary president and prime minister.

April 15: The leader of the left-wing Social Democratic Party of Finland won the parliamentary elections after his party won 17.8 percent of votes.

April 16: Colonel Osman Ghazali won the second round of presidential elections in the

Comoros with 40.98 percent of votes.

April 21: Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky scored a landslide victory in Ukraine’s presidential

election after winning more than 70 percent of votes.

May 1: Japan’s new emperor Naruhito officially took office after abdication of Emperor

Akihito.

May 21: Indonesian President Joko Widodo won the presidential election with 55.5 percent of votes.

May 23: The Indian People’s Party of Bharatiya Janata, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won the country’s general elections.

May 30: Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen appointed Constitutional Court Judge

Berjeta Berlan as the first Chancellor in the republic history.

June 6: Denmark’s Socialist Democratic Bloc, led by Mette Frederiksen, won 91 of the 179

parliamentary seats in the general elections to be the country’s prime minister.

June 12: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was sworn in as president of Kazakhstan after winning

presidential elections after former President Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down from

power.

June 24: Turkish opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won the Istanbul municipal elections with 54 percent of votes.

July 1: Mauritanian Constitutional Council officially announced the victory of Mohammad Ould Ghazouani in the presidential elections with 52 percent of votes.

Oct 20: Indonesian President Joko Widodo was sworn in for a second five-year term in a

ceremony that was attended by 17 heads of state and government after winning 55.5 percent of votes in the presidential elections held on May 21.

Oct 22: Japan’s Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his ascension to the throne in an elaborate ceremony that was attended by a thousand people, including leaders and senior officials

from 180 countries and world organizations.

Oct 23: Tunisian President Qais Saied took the oath of office at parliament after garnering 72.71 percent of votes in the presidential election.

Oct 26: Bolivia’s supreme court declared that Evo Morales won a fourth term of office after

winning 47.08 percent of votes while his main opposition rival got 36.51 percent in the

presidential polls.

Oct 27: King Philippe of Belgium appointed the Budget and Public Services Minister Sophie

Wilmes as new caretaker prime minister, becoming the country’s first woman to have this position.

Oct 28: Centre-left opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez was elected president of

Argentina by obtaining 47.79 percent of votes in the presidential vote.

Oct 29: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri tendered resignation amid surging protests

nationwide.

Nov. 4: The UK’s House of Commons elected Labor Party MP Lindsay Hoyle as Speaker to

succeed former Speaker John Bercow.

Nov. 10: President of Bolivia Evo Morales resigned after three weeks of public protests

against him in the country.

Nov. 10: The Spanish ruling Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) won the majority of seats (120

out of 350) in the general elections.

Nov. 10: President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi swore the constitutional oath after

winning a second presidential term.

Nov. 13: Bolivian opposition leader Jeanine Anez announced herself as an interim President

of Bolivia, after former President Evo Morales resigned.

Nov. 13: Tunisia’s parliament elected Ennahda Movement leader Rached Ghannouchi as

Speaker.

Nov. 15: Tunisian President Kais Saied tasked Ennahda Movement candidate Habib AlJamali with forming a new government.

Nov. 16: Former Sri Lankan Defense Minister and opposition candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa

won the presidential elections after receiving 51.62 percent of votes.

Nov. 21: Israel’s Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz failed in forming a new

government.

Nov. 24: Romania President Klaus Iohannis won the re-election round for presidency after receiving 66.5 percent of votes.

Dec. 10: Finland’s parliament approved nominating the 34-year-old politician Sanna Marin

member of the Social Democratic party, as Prime Minister, becoming world youngest Prime

Minister.

Dec. 19: Abdulmajeed Tabboune was sworn in as Algerian President after winning

58 percent of votes.