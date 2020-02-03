New rules apply on short-stay visas to EU

New EU rules on short-stay visas apply worldwide since Sunday, 2 February, the European Commission announced today.

They make it easier for the millions of legitimate travellers who visit the EU every year to apply for a visa, facilitating tourism and business, while providing more resources for countering irregular migration risks and threats to internal security, it said in a statement. The applications procedure becomes more user-friendly: travellers may, for example, submit visa applications up to six months ahead of a planned trip, instead of three months previously. Multiple-entry, long-validity visas are easier to obtain for frequent travellers, saving them time and money.

The visa fee is now 80 euro (USD 72), up from 60 euro (USD 54). The EU visa rules cover short-stay visas for the Schengen area, which includes 22 EU Member States and four associated countries, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Iceland. Currently, citizens from 105 non-EU countries and entities are required to hold a visa when travelling to the Schengen area for short-stay visits.

Source: KUNA