New visa rules for expats in Oman

In a new decree issued by the minister of manpower in the Sultanate of Oman, expatriates employed as sales or purchasing representatives will not have their visas renewed, and they will have to leave the country on expiry of their existing visas.

The decree issued by the Minister of Manpower Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Bakri is part of the Omanization initiative being rolled out by the government to employ more nationals in the country’s workforce. Statistics from the Oman’s National Center of Statistics show that there are approximately 1.7 million expatriates in a country of 4.6 million

The decree added that licenses for recruitment of a non-Omani workforce, and work-permit licenses issued for professions specified in Article 1 of the decree would apply until their date of expiry.