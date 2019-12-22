No plans to cut expatriate workers in private sector

Responding to a query submitted by MP Muhammad Al-Dallal, the Minister of Finance and Acting State Minister for Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel has denied that there are any plans to trim the number of expatriate workers in the private sector to 150,000.

Revealing that the government follows a policy based on processes and methodologies in encouraging and promoting citizens to work in the private sector, Al-Aqeel said this policy, which is being adopted by the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), is based on law number 19/2000.

Article 9 of ‘Supporting National Employees Law’ (Law 19/2000) authorizes the cabinet to specify the percentage of Kuwaiti employees in private establishments and in line with recommendations made after studies by the Civil Service Commission.

Minister Aqeel explained the percentage is updated every two years and is based on studies that take into consideration the market demands, educational output and results of surveys carried out in collaboration with private institutions.