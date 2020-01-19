No salary hike for armed forces, security personnel

The Ministry of Finance has termed as “baseless” reports that emerged in some media that the salaries of personnel working in the military, police, firefighting and National Guard have been increased.

Affirming that the news is incorrect, the Ministry of Finance said it has yet to look into the proposal submitted by a committee comprising representatives from the ministries of Defense and Interior, the HQ of the National Guard, and the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate. The committee had recommended amending the unified system of allowances, additional bonuses and increments for the various military authorities – officers, noncommissioned officers and individuals.