Number of unemployed nationals shrink

Latest statistics on unemployment among nationals released by the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) show that 14,697 Kuwaitis are still waiting for appointment to various private sector jobs. The figures also show that most of those unemployed are without a degree certificate, with only 55 of those remaining without jobs holding university degrees.

Government initiatives aimed at encouraging youth to take up employment in the private sector and the extensive efforts by PAM to get private firms to employ nationals appear to be bearing fruit, as there has been a remarkable fall in the number of nationals waiting for appointment to private sector jobs. The number of unemployed nationals registered with PAM recorded a decline of over 1,000 since 2019.

The number of citizens who registered to work in the private sector also saw an increase of eight percent in 2019 compared to a year earlier.