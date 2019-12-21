OAPEC meeting in Kuwait on Sunday to boost organization’s performance

Oil ministers of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) are set to come together in Kuwait on Sunday, focusing on how to prop up the body’s activities. Kuwaiti Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Khaled Al-Fadhel will lead his country’s delegation partaking in the 103rd meeting of the Arab oil bloc, the Oil Ministry said in a press statement.

The gathering, which will be chaired by Bahraini Oil Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khalifa, will look into ways of promoting the organization’s performance and activities and the SecretaryGeneral’s report on the work and studies of the organization’s secretariat, the ministry added.

The conferees will also consider and decide upon a set of recommendations sent by the agency’s executive bureau, according to the statement. The Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) is a regional intergovernmental organization established by an agreement signed in Beirut on January 9, 1968 by Kuwait, Libyan and Saudi Arabia. The three founding members chose the state of Kuwait for the Organizations’ domicile and headquarters. In 1982, the membership of the Organization increased to eleven Arab oil exporting countries namely: Algeria (1970), Bahrain (1970) (now Kingdom of Bahrain), Egypt (1973), Iraq (1972), Kuwait (1968), Libya (1968), Qatar (1970), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (1968), Syria (1972), Tunisia (1982) and United Arab Emirates (1970). (end) khm.mt