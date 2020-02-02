Oman to introduce VAT in 2021

All six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states agreed to introduce a Common Value Added TaX (VAT) of five percent in 2016. However, despite the passage of four years since the treaty was agreed upon, only three of the six states have implemented it. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have implemented VAT, while Oman, Kuwait and Qatar have still to introduce laws pertaining to the treaty.

Oman has now made clear that it intends to introduce VAT by 2021. Declaring this intention, the Omani Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, said in a recent media interview, “We’re looking at 2021 to bring in VAT. This is something people don’t like, but this is something we’ve been lobbying for.”

He pointed out that the sharp fall in global oil prices in 2014 hit the Sultanate hard, with its GDP falling from OR30 billion (US$78bn) to OR26 billion ($68bn). He added, “Although our GDP is now back to around OR30 billion, we realize that economic reforms are essential, as well as other reforms to enable our youth and the private sector to carry the future.”

Reforms include cuts to fuel and electricity subsidies as well as the introduction of a foreign investment law and PPP law, designed to open Oman up further to the world. As a result of reforms, including introduction of VAT, Al Sunaidy said annual growth could be expected to rise to between 2.5 percent and 3 percent, “unless something big interrupts the neighbourhood”.

The smooth and rapid transition of Haitham bin Tariq al-Said as Oman’s new Sultan following the demise of Sultan Qaboos in early January, has settled rumors of an imminent power struggle in the Sultanate. Succession of Sultan Haitham who is regarded as being outward-looking and Western-oriented as his predecessor, will ensure the continuity of fiscal and economic policies.

On the economic front, tackling fiscal and external deficits and the country’s rising indebtedness are likely to be a main focus of the new Sultan. He will also be confronted by the same constraints that beleaguered his predecessor, namely the need to provide economic opportunities to a young and underemployed population in the wake of falling revenues from depleting hydrocarbon resources, while also needing to walk a political tightrope to ensure Oman’s stability given that it is geographically wedged between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

But it is also likely that, unencumbered by past legacies, the young Sultan will pursue bolder political, fiscal and economic reforms. Sultan Qaboos who was pivotal to Oman’s development during his nearly 50-year reign, had held on to many senior positions, including that of Prime MInister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Defence and Finance, in addition to being the Central Bank Governor. This had limited the ability of various ministries to function more efficiently and it is hoped Sultan Haitham will devolve some of these powers to separate ministers.

On the external political front, Sultan Haitham has announced that he intends to continue Oman’s policy of neutrality, which appears to have widespread support within the country. This policy, along with Oman’s access to other sources of financing, including debt issuance, asset sales and drawdowns from reserve funds, has allowed Oman to refrain from seeking more support from wealthier GCC states.