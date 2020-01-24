Online fraudsters steal over KD250,000 from bank accounts

Since the start of the year more than 15 Kuwaitis, both men and women, have fallen victim to online fraud that together cost them over KD250,000 said a statement from the e-Crimes Department of the Ministry of Interior.

Fraudsters pretending to be bank officials called the victims and convinced them to reveal their bank details, saying that their accounts needed to be updated. Once they had all relevant information, including the four digit pin number, they would immediately begin stealing money from the account. The ministry said the calls originated from abroad, but using technology the callers were able to make the calls appear to be from local numbers.

More than 530 similar cases are reported to have been registered in 2019. Over a month ago, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had arrested two Asians living in the country for involvement in illegal activities in coordination with others who operated from overseas.

Banks have repeatedly warned customers not to answer banking related queries over the phone and not to disclose any data even if the person at the other end claims to be a bank official. Bank officials reiterated that banks will not ask the customer for account information over the phone under any circumstances.