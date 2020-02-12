Online recruitment of Kuwaitis to the private sector

The Ministry of Finance is to launch an online website for the recruitment of Kuwaitis to the private sector under the aegis of the Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel.

Disclosing this during a recent press conference held on the sidelines of a campaign to encourage nationals to join the private sector, the Deputy Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower for the affairs of national laborers, Sultan Al-Shaalani, said that as part of the campaign, to be held on 12th and 13th of this month, around 400 male and female citizens will be employed in the banking sector.

He added that 1,356 were interviewed for the bank jobs, 622 passed and 256 were hired in a single day. He indicated that the campaign provides a channel for job seekers with 10 major banks in Kuwait, and that efforts were underway to find jobs for nationals, especially with car dealerships.

Meanwhile, the Director of PAM, Ahmad Al-Moussa, affirmed keenness on supporting young Kuwaitis to be involved and creative in the private sector. It is worth noting that the number of Kuwaiti citizens serving in the private sector has reached 72,000, a huge leap from the less than 2,000 employed in the sector in 2002.