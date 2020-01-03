Only 116 Pakistani workers arrive in Kuwait on new visas in 2019

Of the nearly 500,000 Pakistani workers who moved to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states in 2019, Kuwait accounted for the least, with just 116 workers entering the country on new visas last year.

According to media reports, the GCC is the preferred destination for Pakistani workers looking to work abroad. In 2019, over 290,000 workers moved to Saudi Arabia; followed by 195,000 to the UAE; 26,000 to Oman; 17,000 moved to Qatar and 7,000 to Bahrain.

Last year, there was an increase of 47 percent in the number of Pakistani workers migrating to the GCC compared to 2018, even as the country is searching for new markets where its qualified, skilled and semi-skilled workers can take up employment. In Europe, Romania and the United Kingdom remain in the forefront of countries attracting Pakistani workers.