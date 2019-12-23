Operations at Kuwait airport as regular

Power outage at Kuwait International Airport earlier on Monday “had little effect on one of the passenger terminals and happened for a brief duration,” the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation affirmed. Saleh Al-Fedaghi, the deputy director-general for Kuwait International Airport Affairs, said in a statement that air navigation proceeded regularly, adding that technicians tackled the electrical cut according to an emergency plan for such situations.

The power outage happened at the airport and a number of residential districts earlier today. It was caused by a fire that erupted at the main relay station in the district of Ummariyah.