Over 15,000 online license renewals made so far

Since the launch of renewal of driving licenses online on 18 November, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has so far renewed 15,539 driving licenses, said a statement from the General Administration of Security Relations and Information at MoI.

The statement added that the machines in the Avenues mall in Al Farwaniyah Governorate issued 8961 licenses, Al Kout mall in Al-Ahmadi Governorate issued 3905 licenses, while Capital Traffic Administration issued 1801 and the Governorate Traffic Departments around the country issued 872 licenses.

Sources stated that the renewal of driving licenses electronically is a first stage, with other services, including replacing lost driving license or damaged license, issuance of new driving license, issuance of forms, to be added in the future, so that citizens and residents would not have to stand in long queues at traffic departments, except in cases were verification by the technical department of traffic and operations department is required.