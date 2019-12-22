Over 200 fraud and forgery cases unearthed by Foreign Ministry

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has discovered over 200 cases of fraud and forgery over the past five years.

While many of the frauds were perpetrated by agents pretending to represent foreign embassies operating in Kuwait, at least 10 cases involved Kuwaitis who had forged the seals of Kuwait embassies abroad.

The largest number of forgery cases were related to police clearance certificates (96), followed by driving licenses (49), and education certificates (37). In addition there were several cases of forgery with relation to experience certificates, power of attorney and marriage contracts.

Report on the frauds and forgeries were submitted to the National Assembly by the Foreign Ministry, following a query by MP Riyadh Al-Adsani.