Over 6,000 students await accreditation from PAAET

Inability of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) to ratify the certificates of thousands of students who graduated from private institutions has affected the future of these students as they cannot join the workforce.

The PAAET has been refusing to accredit the certificates without the students passing a test conducted by the Authority. However, in 2001, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) decreed that it would not pay the staff who supervise the tests that are usually conducted on Saturdays, a weekend holiday, as it does not have a specific budget for paying staff outside their official working hours.

Until 2001, private institution students presented their certificates to CSC without sitting for a test. When the CSC ruled that it could not take up the burden of paying the staff conducting tests on weekends, the PAAET began conducting these tests on its own. IN December 2017, PAAET decided that it could no longer pay the staff and accordingly the tests were stopped. But the CSC continues to insist that in order to be eligible for registering in the public employment roster, graduates from private institutions will have to produce the certificate attested by the PAAET.

In November 2018, PAAET collected the original certificates from more than 4,000 students graduating from private institutions, but so far the Authority has not accredited the certificates or given a reason for the delay. Since then, another 2,000 students are believed to have submitted their certificates for approval.

The tussle between PAAET and CSC has jeopardized the future of more than 6,000 students says the owners of private institutions. They contend that private institutions are fully connected with PAAET, and that even for employing engineers to train students at the institutes, approval needs to come from PAAET. They also lamented that without certifying the students, the private institutions were unable to function and continue paying rent or the salary of their staff.